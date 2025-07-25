Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result: Check Expected Date, Result Format, Download Process

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: The Indian Army Aginveer result is widely awaited by aspirants across India. Candidates can expect the result to be declared before the first week of August, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to not trust the online videos going viral claiming to know the release date but to rely solely on the official website of Indian Army.

According to the official announcement, the results will be published in the format of roll numbers, showing the roll numbers of those who have successfully passed the exam on the Indian Army's official website.

The Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance exam was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025, with the General Duty segment conducted from June 30 to July 3, 2025.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: How To Download Agniveer Result?

Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "CEE Results", under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment".

A new link will open.

The new page will show details such as Serial Number, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Subject and Download option.

Candidates may download the result accordingly.

Save the result for future reference.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: What Comes After The Result?

Candidates who will qualify in the written examination (Phase I) will be required to go through the Phase II requirements- which requires candidates to clear the:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements

Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check

Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates

Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment

The final merit list will be released based on the candidate's scores achieved in the written examination (Phase I), Phase 2 and the number of vacancies available.