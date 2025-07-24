Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Internet Flooded With Release Date Videos. Here's The Truth

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Live Update: As the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 is expected soon, the internet is full of videos discussing possible release dates and timings. Many of these videos are being widely shared among aspirants who are eagerly waiting for the result.

However, it's important to note that the Indian Army has not yet announced any official date or time for the result. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in - for accurate updates.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Date and Time: What to Expect?

As per recent media reports, the Agniveer CEE Result 2025 is expected to be released in the last or second-last week of July 2025. While videos are discussing expected dates and timings, no official confirmation has been made by the Indian Army yet.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: Exam Schedule

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025.

The General Duty (GD) exam took place from June 30 to July 3.

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:

Go to joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on "Agniveer Results 2025" on the homepage

Log in using your Registration ID and Password

Download the result PDF and search for your roll number

Save and print the result for Phase II and future use

Official Recruitment Statement:

"Candidates will be shortlisted based on cut-off marks and available vacancies. The list of shortlisted roll numbers will be uploaded on the official website."

What Happens After the Result? Understanding Phase I and Phase II

Phase I - Online CEE

• Conducted in 13 languages

• Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

• No negative marking

Phase II - Recruitment Rally & Screening



1. Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) - Height, chest, weight check

3. Medical Examination - Complete health check-up by Army doctors

4. Document Verification - Academic and identity proof

5. Adaptability Test (if required) - Mental ability screening

6. Final Merit List - Based on total performance and seat availability

Documents Required for Indian Army Agniveer Phase II

• Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

• Diploma/degree certificate (if applicable)

• Aadhaar, PAN, or other valid ID

• Caste/Category certificate (if applicable)

• NOC (for government employees)

• Recent character certificate (issued within 6 months)

• All admit cards

• Passport-size photographs

When Will Phase II Admit Card Be Released?

Admit cards for Phase II will be available in the candidate login section shortly after the result is declared. If you do not receive the admit card at least 5 days before your rally date, contact your nearest Army Recruiting Office (ARO) immediately.

Stay Updated From Official Sources

Candidates are advised to trust only the official website for confirmed information. Bookmark joinindianarmy.nic.in and check it regularly to avoid missing any updates.