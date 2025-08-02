CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key Out 2025: Raise Objections Before August 3

CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the provisional answer key for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2025. Candidates can raise objections on the answer key through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The last date of applying for objections on the answer key is August 3, 2025 (11:50 PM).

CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: How To Raise Objections On Answer Key?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: Click Here For Answer Key Challenge".

A new page will open.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Select your objection or you will be required to manually type your objection (s).

Your objection for the answer key will be successfully registered.

Students applying for objection on the answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200.

The objections will be reviewed by the panel of subject experts and if found correct, the answer key will be revised and a new one will be released for all students.

The CSIR-UGC NET examination was conducted on July 28, 2025 and recorded a participation of over 1.9 lakh students in 416 exam centres in 218 cities.