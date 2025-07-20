Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Access

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 for the General Duty (GD) Common Entrance Examination (CEE) is expected to be released shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the provisional answer key on the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Agniveer CEE 2025 exam took place from June 30 to July 10, 2025. Specifically, the General Duty (GD) category exam was conducted between June 30 and July 3, 2025. The computer-based test featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was offered in 13 regional languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Assamese, ensuring accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Depending on the trade applied for, candidates attempted either 50 questions in 1 hour or 100 questions in 2 hours.

How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025

Once released, candidates can download the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the Indian Army's official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Agniveer Answer Key 2025' link

Step 3. Enter your login credentials (such as registration ID and password)

Step 4. The answer key will appear on your screen

Step 6. Download and save the PDF

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

How To Raise Objections

After reviewing the provisional key, candidates can raise objections if they find errors or discrepancies. Here's how:

• Log in to the official website using your credentials

• Navigate to the objection submission section

• Select the question(s) in dispute and upload supporting documents

• Submit the objection within the specified deadline

The Indian Army will verify all objections and release a final answer key after making any necessary corrections.

Answer key Indian Army Agniveer 2025: What's Next?

Using the answer key, candidates can calculate their expected scores. The final selection will be based on the performance in the CEE and further recruitment stages. The result date is yet to be announced, but will likely follow soon after the release of the final answer key.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in for important updates, including answer key releases, objection submission windows, final answer key publications, and result announcements, to ensure they don't miss crucial information regarding the Agniveer recruitment process.

