JEE Main Result 2019: What Is Normalization Procedure Based On Percentile Score

JEE Main result for April 2019 will be published today on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The National Testing Agency or NTA, which had conducted JEE Main examinations on multiple dates with the candidates are given different sets of questions per session will be following a normalization procedure while releasing the JEE Main results. The normalization procedure is being used in JEE Main results because, according NTA, "it is quite possible that in spite of all efforts of maintaining equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same".

"Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such a situation, 'Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score' will be used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination," NTA said in a statement.

"With the objective of ensuring that a candidate's true merit is identified, and that a level playing field is created in the above context, the Normalization Procedure, set out below shall be adopted, for compiling the NTA scores for multi session papers," it added.

The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India, it said.

For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence.

JEE Main result 2019: What is Percentile Scores

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination.

Therefore the topper(highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable.

The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination(instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

