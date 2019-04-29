JEE Main Result 2019 Results' Date Confirmed; Details Here

JEE Main result will be released anytime soon on the official website

JEE Main result date for April 2019 exams has been confirmed. According to an official from National Testing Agency (NTA), the government agency which organised the competitive exam being held as an eligibility cum entrance test for engineering and technological institutes in country, the JEE Main result will be declared soon. The official confirmed to NDTV that the results will be released anytime before 7 pm today. The JEE Main result will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The NTA held JEE Maain Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams in second and first weeks of April. The first edition was held in January and the results were also declared in the same month.

NTA will release the NTA score along with the results soon. The rank list/merit list will also be published for the shortlist for JEE Advanced exam which is the last step for admission to premier technological institutes in the country.

JEE Main result for April exams today: Live updates

10.25 lakh students had appeared for the second edition of the exam held in April while 10.13 lakh candidates sat for the exam in January.

The official data also suggested that in both the exams, 72 per cent of the candidates were common candidates i.e., more than 7 lakh candidates appeared in both the JEE Main exams held this year.

JEE Main result: Overall merit list

The four NTA scores for each of the candidates in Paper-1 of JEE Main January 2019 as well as for the April 2019 will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List/Ranking.

For the candidates who appeared in both the attempts, best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing.

JEE Main result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JEE Main result:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the JEE Main results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 3: Submit the details and check your JEE Main result from next page

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.