JEE Main Result Date Uncertain; Here's What Students Should Know

JEE Main Result 2019: Important Points For Students

JEE main result for paper 1 (B.Tech) exam is supposed to be released by April 30. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is mum over the exact JEE main result date, online searches and queries have increased since the last week. The anticipation over JEE main result date will continue after April 30, it seems. "The results are being prepared right now. We will not be able to release the results early as we did with the first JEE Main in January," an official said to NDTV. "The results can be expected after April 30 which means the results will be delayed this time," added the official.

However students who took the exam in April should monitor the official portal of JEE main for updates in this regard. The JEE main results will be hosted on jeemain.nic.in.

The anticipation for an early release of the JEE main April result was high because the agency had released the JEE main January result within a week.

On the basis of JEE main score, candidates will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced exam. Students who qualify for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam will have to register separately for the exam. The registration for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will begin on May 3, 2019 and conclude on May 9, 2019. Students will be allowed to pay application fee till May 10, 2019.

The admit cards for applicants will be released on May 20, 2019 and will be available for downloading till May 27, 2019.

