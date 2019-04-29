JEE Main Result 2019 Released, 24 Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main result 2019 has been released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 result today. The results have been published on the official website of JEE Main jeemain.nic.in. NTA, an official government agency, mandated to conduct entrance and eligibility tests in the country, will also release all India rankings of students who gave the exam for both January and April along with the JEE Main results. According to an official statement, 24 candidates have received 100 NTA Scores (percentile scores) in JEE Main January 2019 and April 2019 examinations in Paper 1, which is being held for engineering and technological admissions.

The best score of the two exams will be considered for being shortlisted for admission in various institutes and also as eligibility for JEE Advanced, the last stage entrance examination for IIT admissions.

JEE Main result 2019: These 24 have scored 100 NTA score

The candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 students are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.Those who don't qualify for JEE Advanced exam can apply to other NITs, private colleges and other state-government colleges based on the JEE Main scores.

JEE Main result 2019: Highlights

Number of common candidates registered in both (January and April) 2019 examinations: 6,46,386

Number of common candidates appeared in both (January and April)- 2019 examinations: 6,08,440

Number of candidate registered in January -2019 examination: 9,29,198

Number of candidate appeared in January -2019 examination: 8,74,469

Number of candidate registered in April -2019 examination: 9,35,755

Number of candidate appeared in April -2019 examination: 8,81,096

Total Number of unique candidates registered in JEE (Main) Examinations (January and April -2019): 12,37,892

Total Number of unique candidates appeared in JEE (Main) Examinations (January and April -2019): 11,47,125

For those candidates who appeared in both January and April Examinations, their better of the two scores have been accounted for. Out of 6,08,440 candidates appearing in both the months, 2,97,932 candidates have improved their performance.

JEE Main result 2019: Direct link

Check your JEE Main April results here:

Direct link

JEE Main result 2019: Cut-off

Common Rank List (CRL): 89.7548849

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 78.2174869

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL): 74.3166557

Scheduled Caste (SC): 54.0128155

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 44.3345172

People with Disability (PwD): 0.1137173

24 Candidates have received 100 NTA Score in JEE Main January 2019 and April 2019 examinations in Paper- 1(B.E./B.Tech.)

JEE Main Result 2019: How to Check

JEE Main result 2019: The results and scores have been released on jeemain.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your JEE Main result and scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

Step 2: Tap on the 'JEE (Main) April 2019 NTA Score' link (or similar) displayed on the home page.

Step 2: Put your application number and date of birth on the webpage being shown.

Step 3: Click on the submit button.

Step 4: Scores will be displayed on the screen.

You may download the JEE Main Result 2019 for further reference in future.

Calculation of JEE Main Result 2019

The scores of the four NTA for every candidate in both Paper-1 of JEE Main January 2019 and of JEE Main April 2019 will be compiled together for the result. An overall merit list will be prepared. It will display the scores obtained and All India Ranks held by the candidates.

JEE Main Result 2019: Institutes you may apply with NTA scores

Candidates who hold ranks in the top 2,45,000 students only qualify to appear in JEE Advanced. Rest of the students can apply in private colleges, NITs and state government colleges which accept JEE Main scores for admission. Some of those colleges are Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Graphic Era University, Dehradun, Indian Institute of Engineering Science, Indraprastha University of Information Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia and Punjab Engineering College among others.

JEE Main Result 2019: Re-appear

If a candidate is not satisfied with the percentile scored, they may choose to give the exam again. The next JEE Exam will be conducted in January 2020. However, the candidates must note that the exam can be attempted only twice, irrespective of their scores.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.