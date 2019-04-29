JEE Main Result 2019: Final Answer Key Released, Result Anytime Soon

JEE Main result 2019: The final answer keys have been released online on jeemain.nic.in

Prior to the release of JEE Main result 2019, National Testing Agency or NTA has released the final answer key for the JEE Main exam which was held in April first and second weeks. As the final answer keys have been released, the JEE Main result can be expected anytime soon. "The results will be announced today. We are in the final stages of preparation," an NTA official told NDTV in the evening today. The JEE Main result will be released on the official website; jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2019: Final answer key

Click on the link given here to access the final answer key:

JEE Main final answer key for April 2019 exams

The JEE Main results will be prepared based on these answer keys. Now, according to the official notification, any change or challenge will not be allowed regarding the answer keys.

After the JEE Main April 2019 examinations, the NTA displayed answer keys and question paper attempted by the candidate Paper-1 and Paper-2 on the JEE Main website, www.jeemain.nic.in.

The candidates were given change to challenge the answer keys through online on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.

"The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. The result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of JEE(Main)-April 2019 will be entertained," the official notification had said.

JEE Main result 2019: How to download

To access your JEE Main results, follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the JEE Main results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 3: Submit the details and check your JEE Main result from next page

