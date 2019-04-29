JEE Main Result 2019: How NTA Scores, Rank Lists Are Prepared

JEE Main result 2019: The results, NTA Scores will be prepares based on normalization procedure

JEE Main result 2019: NTA will release JEE Main result for April 2019 exams soon. The JEE Main results will be released with the NTA Scores which are prepared through normalization procedures as the JEE Main exams were held in different days and also in different shifts. Based on the JEE or Joint Entrance Examination Main Scores more than 2 lakh students will be shortlisted and they will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced exams which are scheduled to be held soon. JEE Main results will be released on the official website of the entrance cum eligibility test: jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2019: How NTA Scores are prepared

Evaluation of multiple choice questions of Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the JEE Main result for April 2019 exams. For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

JEE Main result 2019: Compilation of result for first attempt

Since, first attempt will be conducted in multi-sessions, NTA Scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate in each session as per normalization procedure. The calculated NTA Scores for all the sessions will be merged for declaration of result. The result shall comprise the four NTA Scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry) and the total for the first attempt.

JEE Main result 2019: Compilation of result for second attempt

Similarly, second attempt will be conducted in multi-sessions, NTA Scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate in each session as per normalization procedure. The calculated NTA Scores for all the sessions will be merged for declaration of result. The result shall comprise the four NTA Scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry) and the total for the second attempt.

JEE Main result 2019: Compilation of result and preparation of merit list / ranking

The four NTA Scores for each of the candidates for the first attempt as well as for the second attempt will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List / Ranking. Those appeared in both the attempts; their best of the two NTA Scores will be considered further for preparation of merit list /rankings.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.