JEE Main 2019: Challenge Answer Key, Objection Window Open Till January 17

JEE Main 2019 Answer Key at jeemain.nic.in

Official answer key for the JEE main 2019 has been released online. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE main 2019 answer keys online at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key, for which the NTA will host the objection portal till January 17. "The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking," said NTA. "The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct," it added.

JEE Main 2019 Answer Key Link

JEE Main 2019 Answer Key: How To Download

Candidates should note that no challenge will be accepted for scrutiny without the fees.

"Evaluation of multiple choice questions of Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main)-2019," said NTA on the JEE main result which is expected on January 31. The result will be based on the final answer key of the exam, which will be decided after considering the objections raised by candidates.

A total of 9,41,117 candidates had registered for the JEE main 2019.

The second attempt of the exam will be held in April for which NTA will release official notification in February.

