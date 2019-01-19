JEE Main 2019 Result: NTA Releases January Exam Scores @ Jeemain.nic.in, Direct Link Here

JEE main result 2018: The percentile ranks and scores have been released on Jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency or NTA has announced the JEE Main result 2019 on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main scores for the exams held in the second week of this month can also be accessed from the official direct link provided here. Using the JEE Main results declared today, students may apply for graduate engineering and technological courses across the country along with the JEE advanced exam, which is common entrance test for premier engineering institutes in the country, IITs.

JEE Main result: Direct link for accessing the scores

Candidates who are searching for JEE main results may click on the direct link provided here to download their scores:

JEE(Main) January 2019 NTA Score

JEE Main result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your JEE Main result for the January exam:

Step 1: Click on the link provided above or visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in) and click on the link "JEE(Main) January 2019 NTA Score" provided there

Step 2: On next page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 3: Enter the security pin number provided there

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your JEE Main scores from next page

JEE Main result 2019: What is percentile score/rank

According to National Testing Agency, the JEE Main scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The exam was held in various sessions from January 8 to January 12.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session.

The Percentile scores of a Candidate have been calculated as follows: ‘100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session' with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate' divided by total number of the candidates appeared in the 'Session'

The NTA Score of the Total is NOT an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of individual subject.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

