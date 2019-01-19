JEE Mains Result 2019: Scores Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; What's Next

JEE Main result has been released on jeemain.nic.in for exams held in January this year

The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main result 2019 today on the official exams. The JEE Main exam, which is being conducted as an eligibility test for admission in various graduate engineering and technological courses in country as well as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, will be back in next April. The application process for JEE Main April exams will begin next month. The JEE Main results and scores for January exam can be accessed from the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

The NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2019 tests twice in order to give the students adequate opportunity to bring out their best as well as to remove the possibility of human error in evaluation.

JEE Main 2019 April Exam

The next online application for JEE Main April 2019 exam will begin from February 8 and will remain open till March 7, 2019. The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March-2019, said a statement from the NTA today.

JEE Main result 2019: The result can be accessed from this page available on jeemain.nic.in

The JEE (Main) April 2019 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based mode between April 6 and April 20, 2019.

However, sitting in both the tests will not be compulsory for the candidates. The two tests will be equated using psychometric methods, standardisation techniques and best of the equated scores will be used for the admissions, the HRD ministry said in a statement earlier.

JEE Advanced 2019

The candidates might use their JEE Main results and scores for registering in the JEE Advanced test, which is being held as an eligibility test for graduate level admission in IITs.

To attract foreign students in IITs, the HRD ministry had announced recently that the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced exams will be conducted in six examination centres abroad at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kathmandu (Nepal), Singapore, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Dhaka (Bangladesh), and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

The Ministry also said Supernumerary seats with a cap of 10% of total number of seats in each course are available to foreign students, who are allowed to appear in JEE (Advanced) directly without appearing in the JEE (Main).

