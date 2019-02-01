NTA NET Modified Result Announced @ Ntanet.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NTA NET result 2019: NTA releases modified UGC NET results @ ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency or NTA has released a modified NTA NET result today on the official website. The NTA NET result can be accessed from the website, ntanet.nic.in. Earlier, as reported by NDTV, several candidates had complained about the NTA, a newly-formed agency to conduct competitive exams in the country under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), finalysing wrong answer key with the initial NTA NET result declared in the first week of January. The NTA NET results were declared in a record time.

NTA UGC NET result 2018: Direct link for modified results

NTA NET Result 2018: How to check modified results

Here are the steps to download your modified results directly from the official website:

Step One : Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link " View Result - UGC NET December 2018_Modified on 01.02.2019"

Step Three : Enter Application Number / Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin given there

Step Four : Submit the details you have entered

Step Five : Check your NTA NET result from next page

Wrong NTA NET answer key

"Which of the following countries have dual citizenship-national citizenship and State citizenship?," was asked in the Political Science paper of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET). The options put before the examinees were-India and USA, India and Switzerland, Switzerland and USA, USA and UK. And as per the final answer key, based on which the UGC NET results have been declared, "India and USA" have dual citizenship. According to several experts, the answer released by the NTA (or National Testing Agency) is wrong.

This mishap by the Agency came to fore when a candidate complained about the erroneous answer and claims to have missed the Junior Research Fellowship by a margin of few marks.

An applicant, who was affected by the Agency's decision of wrong answer key has informed NDTV that he has now been selected for JRF.

The NTA released the preliminary keys on December 29 and the candidates were given chance to raise objections till January 1. The results were announced on January 5 with the final answer keys.

