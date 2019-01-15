NTA Finalises Wrong Answer, This Candidate Misses Junior Research Fellowship

"Which of the following countries have dual citizenship-national citizenship and State citizenship?," was asked in the Political Science paper of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET). The options put before the examinees were-India and USA, India and Switzerland, Switzerland and USA, USA and UK. And as per the final answer key, based on which the UGC NET results have been declared, "India and USA" have dual citizenship. According to several experts, the answer finalised by the NTA (or National Testing Agency) is wrong.

This mishap by the Agency, which is mandated to supervise competitive exams under Ministry of Human Resource Development, came to fore when a candidate complained about the erroneous answer and claims to have missed the Junior Research Fellowship by a margin of few marks.

"With this wrong answer, I lost my chance for a JRF," said Subhash Upadhyay who, however, qualified the exam with Assistant Professorship eligibility.

To NDTV's queries, the NTA replied by saying 'the result uploaded is on the basis of final answer key after the process of Answer Key challenge'. The Agency is yet to address the particular complaint raised by the candidate.

Subhash Upadhyay had challenged the preliminary answer keys when the objection window was open, according to the documents available with NDTV.

The NTA released the preliminary keys on December 29 and the candidates were given chance to raise objections till January 1. The results were announced on January 5 with the final answer keys.