UGC NET Result Released; Direct Links Here

UGC NET result: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the UGC NET results. The UGC NET results have been released online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The results are available on two links released on the official website of the UGC NET examinations conducted on behalf of UGC by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your UGC NET result:

Step one: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UGC NET results' link given on the homepage

Step three: Login with the registration details.

Step four: Check your NTA NET results from the next page.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the UGC NET for the December-2020 session.

However, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

The Commission had already released the UGC NET answer keys on January 21 this year and the candidates were allowed to raise their objections to the keys till January 24.

The UGC NET exam for was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country.