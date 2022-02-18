UGC NET Result Soon. Details Here

The UGC NET results will be released online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET result: The University Grants Commission or UGC will publish the UGC NET results anytime soon now. The UGC NET results will be released online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Commission, the national level university education regulator, had announced two days ago that the processing of the UGC NET results (also known as NTA NET results) for the December 2020 and June 2021 is currently underway and will be released in a day or two.

UGC NET result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your UGC NET result:

Step one: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UGC NET results' link given on the homepage

Step three: Login with the registration details.

Step four: Check your NTA NET results from the next page.

According to a statement released by the secretary of the Commission, the newly-appointed chairman of UGC Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with the NTA, the examination conducting agency, and "all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two."

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of UGC by the NTA for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the UGC NET for the December-2020 session.

However, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

The Commission had already released the UGC NET answer keys on January 21 this year and the candidates were allowed to raise their objections to the keys till January 24.

The UGC NET exam for was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country.

More than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET.

