NTA Scheme For Residential Education For Students In High Schools In Targeted Areas 2026 Entrance Test Result Out

NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result and scorecard for National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS)- 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination on December 21 can login to download their score card on the official website exams.nta.nic.in. Qualified candidates will be required to meet the eligibility criteria and submit the self-declaration and other documents for counselling and admission process to begin.

The examination was held in pen-paper mode at 106 Centres, located in 73 Cities across India.

NTA NETS SHRESTHA 2026 Result: How To Download Scorecard?

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "SHRESHTA".

Under the "Candidate Activity" board, click on "Results For 2026".

Enter your application number and password and click on "Login".

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "NTA SHRESHTRA NETS 2026 Result Download Link"

Candidates have been advised by NTA to adhere to official website of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for their counselling and admission process.

In case of queries or any discrepancy, candidates can contact NTA through mail at shreshta@nta.ac.in.