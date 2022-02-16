UGC NET Results For December 2020, June 2021 Exams Soon

UGC NET result: More than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET.

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the national level university education regulator, said the UGC NET results will be released in a day or two. According to the Commission, processing of the UGC NET results (also known as NTA NET results) for the December 2020 and June 2021 is currently underway. The UGC NET results will be released online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to a statement released by the secretary of the Commission, the newly-appointed chairman of UGC Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and "all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the UGC NET for the December-2020 session.

However, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

The Commission had already released the UGC NET answer keys on January 21 this year and the candidates were allowed to raise their objections to the keys till January 24.

The UGC NET exam for was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of UGC by the NTA for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

More than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET.

Until June 2018, the NET exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE in 84 subjects at 91 cities across the country. From December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

