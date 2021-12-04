UGC-NET, IIFT Exams Delayed In Some Centres As Cyclone 'Jawad' Nears Odisha, Andhra, Bengal

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Friday into Cyclone 'Jawad'. (Representational)

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and an entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that were scheduled for Sunday has been postponed in some centres of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to Cyclone 'Jawad'.

The UGC-NET 2020 and June 2021 has been rescheduled for the centres in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur in Ganjam district and Gunupur in Rayagada district of Odisha, the National Testing Agency said in a notice on Friday.

Entrance examination of the MBA (International Business) of the IIFT has been postponed at the centres in Kolkata and Durgapur in West Bengal; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur in Odisha; and Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

The date of the exam of the candidates who are admitted to the exam centres in the mentioned cities will be announced later, the NTA said.

However, candidates are advised to note that the postponement is applied only to the cities mentioned and the exam will be held at all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other states as per schedule, it said.

Candidates check the NTA website - www.nta.ac.in - for latest updates, information, and contact the helpdesk - 00140459000 - or email at ugc.net@nta.ac.in for queries, it added.

The NET is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship or both.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Friday into Cyclone 'Jawad'.

The weather system is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Then, the storm is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast, reaching near Puri around Sunday noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.



