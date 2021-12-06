Cyclone Jawad Weakens Into Depression Near Odisha Coast

Due to the onslaught of cyclone Jawad in Odisha, the state government had ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts on Saturday.

Cyclone Jawad Weakens Into Depression Near Odisha Coast

IMD said the cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards. (Representational)

Amaravati:

Cyclonic storm Jawad weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past few hours.

It weakened into a depression and lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal close to Odisha coast about 50 km southeast of Puri (Odisha), 100 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), 130 km east-northeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 370 km north-northeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

IMD said the cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next few hours.

Also Read

.