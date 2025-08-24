'Spiderman' Goes On Stunt Spree On Bike In Odisha, Issued Rs 15,000 Fine

Dressing and acting like "Spiderman" to perform dangerous stunts on a road proved to be costly for a man in Odisha's Rourkela after he was issued a fine of Rs 15,000 for a series of traffic violations.

On Wednesday, the man was spotted dressed in a "Spiderman" attire, and without a helmet, and overspeeding on his motorcycle on a busy street. He was also seen performing stunts, causing severe inconvenience to other motorists and pedestrians.

Besides, his vehicle had a modified silencer that made an explosive sound.

The man was immediately stopped after he was spotted by the traffic policemen.

According to sources, the man was unable to justify his action during the course of investigation. His motorcyle was eventually seized and he was issued a challan of Rs 15,000 by the policemen.

The man was issued the fine on charges of riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, violating the speed limit and using a modified silencer, the sources said.

(With inputs from Kumar Devv)