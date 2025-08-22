Locked In School Overnight, Head Stuck In Window: Class 2 Girl's Nightmare

A nightmare unfolded for a little girl and her family in Odisha on Thursday. The class 2 girl went to her school on Thursday morning, but didn't return home after her classes got over at 4 pm.

The staff of the government school locked the classroom and left for the day, failing to notice the 8-year-old girl was still inside. Her family looked for her all night but to no avail.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the girl tried to get out of a window with iron bars attached to it.

While she managed to get her entire body out of the window, her head got stuck between the bars. The girl, identified as Jyotsna Dehuri, had to spend the night in the same uncomfortable position.

The incident took place at the Government Upper Primary School at Anjar under Banspal block in Keonjhar district.

This morning, when the school cook came and opened the locks at 9 am, she saw the girl.

Then the villagers and the family members of the girl opened the door of the classroom and bent the iron bars to rescue her.

She was then rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. The School and Mass Education Department has informed that the girl is now fine.

Taking the incident seriously, the district administration has suspended headmaster (in charge) Gourahari Mahanta, reported news agency PTI.

With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh.