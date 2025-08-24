Odisha Woman Tries To Set Self On Fire Near Police Station, Cites Inaction

A woman from Odisha's Ankarantipur village allegedly attempted to burn herself outside the Superintendent of Police's office on Saturday evening, citing frustration over the lack of justice from local police stations.

The woman allegedly tried to take the extreme step after enduring mental harassment from her brother-in-law and receiving no resolution despite repeated complaints to both the Sadar and Town police stations.

According to sources, the woman had been seeking action against her brother-in-law for mental torture but was shuffled between the two police stations, with each redirecting her to the other. Frustrated by the lack of progress, she arrived at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office with fuel, intending to set herself ablaze. Alert police personnel intervened swiftly, subduing her and seizing the flammable materials, preventing a tragedy. The woman sustained no injuries but was visibly distraught.

Following the incident, Dhenkanal SP called the concerned police personnel of the two Police Stations and suspended the two officers for their inaction.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar from Odisha)