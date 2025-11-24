Girl Kidnapped, Raped By 5 On Her Way To College In Odisha

A girl was allegedly kidnapped and later gang-raped by her friend and his four associates while she was on her way to college in Odisha, officials said.

The survivor, in her complaint, said that she was kidnapped in a car near Khurda New Bus Stand on November 18, made unconscious with a handkerchief soaked in chemicals, and then gang-raped.

The accused later abandoned her at Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) two days after the rape, from where she was shifted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on November 21 as her condition worsened.

According to police sources, the security guard of DHH is being questioned as the girl had reportedly contacted him over the phone on the day of the alleged incident.

One of the accused, the survivor's friend, is suspected of having orchestrated the entire crime and is being interrogated by cops. She had reportedly come in contact with him through social media.

Police are yet to trace the car in which the survivor was allegedly kidnapped, officials said.

Police say they have detained some people linked to the case and are interrogating them.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, expressed outrage over recent incidents related to women's safety, stating that such incidents expose the government's complete failure in ensuring women's protection.

ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ବାଘମାରୀରେ ନାବାଳିକାଙ୍କୁ ଅପହରଣ ଏବଂ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଘଟଣା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ପର୍ଶକାତର ଏବଂ ହୃଦୟବିଦାରକ।



ସେହିପରି ଭଦ୍ରକ ଅରଞ୍ଜିରେ ମା'ର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ପରେ କିସ୍ତି ଟଙ୍କା ପାଇଁ ଜଣେ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ଗାଁ ଦାଣ୍ଡରେ ଏସଏଚଜିର ମହିଳାମାନେ ନିସ୍ତୁକ ମାଡ଼ ମାରିବା ପରି ଘଟଣା ସଭ୍ୟ ସମାଜରେ କଦାପି ଗ୍ରହଣୀୟ ନୁହେଁ। ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ସରକାର… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 23, 2025

He described the Bhadrak case, where a young woman was publicly beaten in the village by SHG members after her mother's death left her unable to pay dues, as unacceptable in a civilised society.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar