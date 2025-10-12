Bengal Gang Rape Survivor's Friend, Who Fled, Under Scanner: Women's Body

A friend of a 23-year-old Odisha college student, who was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men near her institute in West Bengal's Durgapur, is also under the scanner and the police must consider interrogating him, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has said.

NCW member Archana Majumdar, who met the survivor at a hospital in Durgapur, claimed that it was on the man's insistence that the woman stepped out of the private college hours before she was allegedly raped by multiple men on Friday.

The development came as three people were arrested and one detained in the case that has triggered a political row. Police said a drone has been deployed to track a fifth accused.

On Saturday, the survivor's father too had hinted at her friend's role, saying he fled as soon as the accused cornered his daughter.

"The survivor's friend is also under the scanner. He had insisted that she go out with him. He took her out of the college premises. When the survivor was cornered by the accused, he fled the scene. Police must look into this matter," Majumdar told reporters.

Those arrested and detained were identified as Apu Bauri (21), Firdos Sekh (23), Sekh Reajuddin (31), and Sheikh Sofiqul.

The woman is from Jaleswar in Odisha. According to her family, the incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night, when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

The student's mother alleged her daughter was gang-raped around 10 pm on Friday.

The police earlier said that an initial probe revealed that the survivor went outside the campus with her friend around 8-8.30 pm. "The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," an officer said on condition of anonymity.

The accused also demanded Rs 5,000 from the woman to return her mobile phone. The statement of the student has been recorded, the officer said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "The crime took place at a private college. The police has taken action. It is a shocking case. Private colleges should ensure protections. Three people have been arrested so far."

Multiple raids were conducted on Saturday in the areas adjoining the private college to nab the accused. Forensic experts also collected evidence from the jungle where the incident took place, the officer said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he has spoken over the phone with the woman's father and assured him of all support from the state government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in both Odisha and West Bengal demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits, with Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleging that the law and order had totally collapsed under Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee is also the police minister.

Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja called the incident "deeply unfortunate" and said politicising crimes against women is not desirable.

On Sunday, East Asansol Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta said all protocols are being adhered to and a detailed probe is underway.