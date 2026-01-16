Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
1 minute ago

Maharashtra Civic Polls, BMC Election 2026 Vote Counting LIVE Updates: Around 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where elections were held on Thursday. The spotlight is on Mumbai, where the Thackeray brothers have reunited to reclaim their heritage and are standing against the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The exit polls done by Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal have predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. The counting of votes will commence today at 10 am.

Here Are The Live Updates On Maharashtra Civic Body Election Results:

Jan 16, 2026 07:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results LIVE | More Women Voted In Favour Of BJP And Allies Than Men: Axis My India Exit Poll

Jan 16, 2026 07:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results LIVE | People Aged 18-60 Prefer BJP And Allies, Show Axis My India Exit Poll

Jan 16, 2026 07:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maharashtra Civic Polls Results LIVE | Exit Poll Show Preference For BJP And Allies

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
BMC Election Results 2026, Mumbai Civic Poll Results, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now