Maharashtra Civic Polls, BMC Election 2026 Vote Counting LIVE Updates: Around 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where elections were held on Thursday. The spotlight is on Mumbai, where the Thackeray brothers have reunited to reclaim their heritage and are standing against the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The exit polls done by Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal have predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. The counting of votes will commence today at 10 am.

