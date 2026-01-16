After BMC Drubbing, BJP Lobs Raj Thackeray's <i>Rasmalai</i> Dig Back At Him

Indulging in some sweet gloating after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance crossed the halfway mark in leads in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, BJP leaders took swipes at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, who had called party leader K Annamalai rasmalai.

The Tamil Nadu leader, who was one of the campaigners for the BJP for the civic elections, had said Mumbai is not the capital of Maharashtra but the financial capital of the nation and an international city.

Terming the comments an attempt to separate Mumbai and Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray, newly reunited with his cousin and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, had let loose in his signature style, using 'lungi' as a pejorative.

"One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu... what is your connection to this place? Hatao lungi bajao pungi," the MNS chief had said.



With the MNS leading in only 10 of the BMC's 227 wards and the Thackeray alliance far behind the majority mark, BJP leaders used rasmalai in some jibes of their own.

Sharing a screenshot on X, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga said he had ordered three pieces of Rasmalai for Raj and Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) President's son, Aaditya Thackeray.

Ideological differences will always exist, but the Thackerays are not our enemies.



"Ideological differences will always exist, but the Thackerays are not our enemies. Ordered 3 Rasmalai at Matoshree for Uddhav Saheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray & Aditya Thackeray. Hope you enjoy it," he wrote.

BJP Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the victory, but slid in a rasmalai taunt as well.

A sweet 'Rasmalai' victory for @BJP4Mumbai in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election.



Congratulations to CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and all dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts in this victory.



"A sweet 'Rasmalai' victory for @BJP4Mumbai in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election," he wrote.

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan was even more direct.

Sharing two photos of the sweet, he wrote, "Ordered some rasmalai. #BMCResults"