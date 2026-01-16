"Those Who Demolished My House...": Kangana Ranaut On U Thackeray Losing BMC

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has congratulated her party and its leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the historic win in the election to the BMC, the richest municipal body.

It is also a moment of justice of sorts for the actor, whose office attached to her bungalow in Mumbai was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) when the undivided Shiv Sena was in power in 2020.

Today, the Shiv Sena has been dethroned from the BMC.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the BJP's landslide victory in the Maharashtra BMC election. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendera Modi ji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, and the entire BJP family of Maharashtra for this incredible saffron sweep all the way," Ranaut told NDTV this evening.

"It's a big win for all of us," she said.

Recalling the BMC action against her property, which the Bombay High Court had ruled as "nothing but malice in law", the actor and MP told NDTV, "And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has left them."

"I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan," she added.

Current trends showed that for 210 out of the 227 seats in Mumbai, the BJP is leading in 90 seats, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 28 electoral wards. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which contested separately, is leading in only three wards.

In the Opposition camp, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its ally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, are leading in 57 and nine wards, respectively. The Congress, which contested in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, is ahead in 15 wards, and others in eight.

Trends showed that for 210 out of the 227 seats in Mumbai, the BJP is leading in 90 seats, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 28 electoral wards. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which contested separately, is leading in only three wards.

In the Opposition camp, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its ally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, are leading in 57 and nine wards, respectively. The Congress, which contested in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, is ahead in 15 wards, and others in eight.

These numbers prove that the hold of Shiv Sena (UBT) on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ended.

The BJP contested 137 seats and the Shiv Sena 90, while the Ajit Pawar NCP faction fielded candidates separately on 94 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143, and the VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) 46.

What Changed

The results of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections delivered a clear political message: the Pawar brand, once considered decisive in these urban power centres, no longer guarantees victory on its own. Despite tactical coordination between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the electorate did not respond with the kind of consolidation the leadership had hoped for.