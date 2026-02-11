Mumbai Debuts India's First Melody Road, 'Jai Ho' Now Part Of Commute

In a landmark moment for urban infrastructure and commuter experience, Mumbai has officially unveiled India's first-ever melody road, a stretch of roadway engineered to play the iconic 'Jai Ho' tune from the film Slumdog Millionaire as vehicles pass over it at designated speeds. The installation was inaugurated today by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside other dignitaries, marking a unique blend of engineering innovation and cultural expression on the city's Coastal Road.

The musical stretch has been created on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road, between Nariman Point and Worli, immediately after vehicles emerge from the Coastal Road tunnel. Over a 500-metre section adjacent to the central divider, precisely cut grooves commonly known as rumble strips have been laid out so that tyres create sound vibrations resembling the rhythm of 'Jai Ho' when a vehicle drives over them at around 70-80 km/h.

Officials say the tune can even be heard inside vehicles with windows closed. To ensure driver preparedness and safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed warning signboards at 500 m, 100 m and 60 m before the musical stretch, including inside the tunnel, so motorists can adjust their speed and enjoy the effect without abrupt braking.

Calling it a pioneering initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "For the first time, we have come up with a melody road. It uses Hungarian technology and is a 500-metre stretch where music can be heard while driving. Based on its success, we will replicate it on other stretches as well."

Engineering Meets Entertainment

The concept of a melody road was originally discovered in Japan in 2007, when engineer Shizuo Shinoda noticed that grooves cut into the pavement produced musical tones when driven over at specific speeds. Since then, similar installations have been carried out in countries such as Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Mumbai's new stretch is only the fifth known installation in the world and the first in India.

The project, conceptualised by former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale, was executed with technical support from Hungarian experts and commissioned by the BMC at an estimated cost of Rs 6.21 crore. A senior civic official described the choice of "Jai Ho" as a tribute to the nation, aiming to evoke patriotism while making road travel more engaging for motorists.

While the melody road promises a novel experience for commuters, civic authorities emphasise that it also has potential safety benefits. A senior BMC official said, Encouraging drivers to maintain consistent speeds, especially in a high-traffic urban expressway environment, could reduce sudden braking and improve overall flow. Signage and warnings are part of a broader effort to integrate the musical feature without compromising traffic discipline."

The Mumbai Coastal Road, spanning over 10.5 km and featuring multiple lanes and tunnels under key city areas, is already regarded as one of the city's most significant infrastructure achievements, significantly reducing travel times between South Mumbai and the western suburbs. The addition of a melody stretch adds an element of delight to what is otherwise a critical commuter corridor.

On social media and commuter forums, reactions range from excitement and pride at the technological novelty to curiosity about the music-speed relationship. Nivedita Gupta, a motorist, described the experience as surreal. She said, "I don't know if this feature has any safety benefits as claimed, but it's enjoyable to hear a familiar and uplifting tune in the middle of my daily drive."

Experts say this could set a precedent for similar installations in other Indian cities if feedback remains positive.