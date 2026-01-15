Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: What Is Open And Closed Today

The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in all regions where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections will be held. Issued by the state election commission, the order covers 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, to facilitate smooth voting and boost turnout.

Offices and Institutions Closed

The public holiday will affect a wide range of offices and institutions:

Government offices and semi-government offices

Corporations and boards

Public sector undertakings

Banks

Central government offices located within the BMC jurisdiction

Many private offices may also choose to remain closed, though this will depend on individual organisational policies.

Emergency and Essential Services

Residents can expect essential services to operate normally:

Hospitals, ambulances, police, and fire services will remain fully functional.

Public Transport

Local trains, BEST buses, and other public transport services are expected to continue as usual. Authorities may make additional arrangements to help voters reach polling stations easily.

Educational Institutions

Government and civic-run schools and colleges are expected to close for the day.

Private schools and colleges may suspend classes, particularly if their campuses are being used as polling stations.

Polling Station Arrangements

The Election Commission has outlined provisions for vulnerable voters, including:

Senior citizens

Persons with disabilities

Pregnant women

Single parents with children

Polling stations will be equipped with electricity, clean drinking water, toilets, and ramps to ensure accessibility for all voters.

Alcohol Restrictions

The Maharashtra government has imposed a four-day dry period from 13 to 16 January in the 29 municipal corporation areas. During this period:

Sale and consumption of alcohol will be banned.

Liquor shops, bars, and permit rooms will remain closed.

Authorities have warned of strict action against violations, and security has been increased in sensitive areas.

Stock Market Holiday

The civic polls will also affect financial markets. Both the BSE and the NSE will observe a full trading holiday on January 15. All segments, including equity, derivatives, commodities, and electronic gold receipts, will remain suspended for the day.