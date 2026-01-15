Advertisement
2 Exit Polls Predict Sweep For BJP-Led Coalition In Mumbai Civic Body BMC

The BJP and the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will win big in the elections for the prestigious Mumbai civic body -- the Brihanmumbai Corporation -- two exit polls have indicated. 

The reunited Thackerays have scooped up the Maratha and the Muslim vote, though the north and south Indians have voted  overwhelmingly for the BJP, exit polls have predicted. As is almost the norm, young voters and the women have sided with the BJP too. 

Exit polls though, don't always get it right. 
 

