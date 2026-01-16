Pawars Reunion Flops In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls As BJP Takes Lead

The highly anticipated Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar family reunion for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections - their two strongholds - seems to have largely flopped as the BJP has taken a huge lead in both cities. Follow live updates

According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 52 wards in Pune. The Pawars' alliance - NCP(Ajit Pawar) is leading in only five wards, while NCP(Sharad Pawar) is leading in two. The Congress, which is ahead in five wards, is allying with the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav's Shiv Sena and Raj's MNS) - who are not leading in any wards.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is contesting the Pune civic polls solo, and is not leading in any wards so far.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation, considered as one of the richest after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had been held by Sharad Pawar's undivided NCP since 2017. However, the Pawars are losing this stronghold too, despite their aggressive campaigning. The NCP(Ajit Pawar) is ahead of 40 seats, while the NCP(Sharad Pawar) is leading in one ward. BJP, on the other hand, has taken the lead in 74 wards.

The Thackerays together are leading in only one ward in Pimpri-Chinchwad, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is ahead in 10.

The Congress has not managed to take a lead yet, the latest trends show.

Pawars together

The uncle and nephew, who had previously worked together as part of the NCP, split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar allied with the BJP in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar's NCP faction has been a part of the Opposition alliance both in the state and at the Centre.

Calls for their reconciliation began to surface after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year.