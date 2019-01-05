NTA NET Result 2018 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Your Results

NTA NET result 2018: The direct link for the results has been provided here.

NTA NET Result 2018: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA NET 2018 result on the official website of the exam, ntanet.nic.in. The Agency has now released the results for the UGC NET or NTA NET exam held in December, 2018. NTA NET result can be accessed from the official website after entering the exam registration details of the applicants. The NTA organised the UGC NET examination for candidates who are seeking Junior Research Fellowship and qualification for being appointed as teachers in universities and colleges in India.

Higher Education Secretary of Government of India R Subrahmanyam said the UGC NET results have been released in record time.

UGC NET results declared by NTA in record time. Login to check results now. pic.twitter.com/8tKwuk4qlw — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) January 5, 2019

According to a release from the NTA, out of the 9,56,837 candidates registered for the exam, 6,81,930 candidates appeared on both papers of the exams held in December.

According to the NTA, 44,001 candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor while 3,883 qualified for JRF and also eligible for Assistant Professor.

NTA UGC NET Result 2018: Direct link

Click here to check your UGC NET results.

After opening this link follow the step number 3 onwards given in this story (scroll down).

NTA NET Result 2018: How to check

NTA NET result 2018: Download your UGC NET result from ntanet.nic.in after following the steps given here

Here are the steps to download your results directly from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link "View Result - UGC NET December 2018"

Step 3: Enter Application Number / Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin given there

Step 4: Submit the details you have entered

Step 5: Check your NTA NET result from next page

The NTA organised the first NET exam under its supervision from December 18 to December 22 across India. The answer keys of the exam were released earlier on the official website. The candidates were given chance to raise objections till January 1, 2019.

The NTA also conducts competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET, CMAT and GPAT on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Click here for more Jobs News