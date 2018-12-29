UGC NET Answer Key Available; Use This Direct Link For Download And Raising Objection

NTA UGC NET answer key link available @ ntanet.nic.in, use this link for download and raising objection.

UGC NET answer key link for the December 2018 exam has been activated on the official website of the national-level teacher eligibility test. NTA or National Testing Agency, the official organiser of the exam has released the NTA NET answer key link on the website, ntanet.nic.in. This year, after the new testing agency i.e. NTA, taken over the organisation of this competitive exam, approximately 9.5 lakh candidates had applied and the exam was held as a computer-based test from December 18 to 22, in various centres across India.

The applicants may raise objections to the NTA NET answer key released today till January 1, 2019. Candidates will be required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, said NTA in a statement.

The NET exam was earlier conducted by CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education.

NTA NET answer key 2018: Direct link

To access the UGC NET answer key, candidates may click on this link:

NTA UGC NET answer key 2018

The candidates may download their NTA NET answer key by entering application number and password or application number and date of birth.

The applicants will be provided a chance to raise objections regarding the answer key published by the Agency.

NTA UGC NET December 2018 exam was held for a total of 85 subjects.

As opposed to just 91 exam centres, this time the UGC NET exam was conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities.

The maximum number of candidates registered at one centre is 25076 at exam centres in Kolkata.

The minimum number of candidates registered at one centre is 23 in Tripura.

