UGC NET Answer Key Released; Here's The Procedure For Challenging Answer Key

NTA UGC NET answer key has been released today on the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET answer key: NTA has released the UGC NET answer key today on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The applicants may raise objections to the NTA UGC NET answer key released today till January 1, 2019. Candidates will be required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, said NTA in a statement. More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

NTA UGC NET December 2018 exam was held for a total of 85 subjects in the third week of the month.

As opposed to just 91 exam centres, this time the UGC NET exam was conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities.

UGC NET Answer Key: Here's The Procedure For Challenge

Follow these steps to raise objections on NTA UGC NET answer key:

1. Go to website https://ntanet.nic.in

2. Click 'Challenge/s regarding Answer Key'

3. In the next screen, click on the 'Challenge/s regarding Answer Key'.

4. Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

5. Click 'Challenge/s regarding Answer Key'.

6. You will see 50 Question IDs for Paper I and next 100 Question IDs for Paper II. They are in sequential order.

7. The ID next to the question under the column 'Correct Option' stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

8. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box .

9. After clicking your desired option, both for Paper I and Paper II, scroll down, 'Save your Claim' and move to next screen.

10. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

11. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select 'Choose File' and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

12. Click on 'Save your Claim Finally'.

13. You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

14. Pay the fee by clicking on 'Click here to Pay Fee'.

15. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

16. In case your challenge is found correct, your fee will be reimbursed in the same account.

