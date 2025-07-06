Advertisement

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025 Released, Direct Link

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: The exam is conducted by the NTA in a CBT mode.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025 Released, Direct Link
UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: Candidates can check answer key by visiting official portal.

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the answer key by visiting the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once it is released. 

NTA Provisional Answer Key 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2. Find the 'Public Notices' section on the homepage
Step 3. Click on the UGC NET June 2025 provisional answer key link
Step 4. A new page will open on the screen
Step 5. Check the answer key and save it
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the final answer key for future reference

