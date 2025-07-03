UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the answer key by visiting the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once it is released.
NTA Provisional Answer Key 2025: Steps To Check
Step 1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2. Find the 'Public Notices' section on the homepage
Step 3. Click on the UGC NET June 2025 provisional answer key link
Step 4. A new page will open on the screen
Step 5. Check the answer key and save it
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the final answer key for future reference
UGC NET 2025: Examination Pattern
The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
UGC NET 2025: Marking Scheme
- Each question carries 2 marks
- There is no negative marking for incorrect answers
- Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks
If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question
The exam was conducted in two shifts. It covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.