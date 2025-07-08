UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: Last Chance To Submit Objections Today By 5 PM

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key challenge window for the UGC NET June 2025 examination at 5 PM on July 8, 2025. Candidates must also complete the fee payment by this deadline. The examination was conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. Those who appeared for the test can submit their objections through the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Log in at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge

Upload any relevant documents or explanations, if available

Pay Rs 200 per question via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI

Submit your objection before the 5 PM deadline on July 8, 2025

Challenges submitted without payment will not be considered. Objections submitted after the deadline or via offline mode will be rejected.

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: What Happens After You Submit an Objection?

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenges are deemed valid, the answer key will be revised for all candidates. The final result will be prepared based on this updated answer key. Individual notifications will not be sent regarding the acceptance or rejection of objections.

UGC NET 2025: Exam Format And Marking Scheme

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Papers: Two objective-type papers

Purpose: Eligibility for Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Marking Scheme:

2 marks for each correct answer

No negative marking

No marks for unattempted or marked-for-review questions

Full marks awarded for incorrect or ambiguous questions, if applicable

The June 2025 cycle covered 85 subjects, including English, Hindi, Library Science, Mass Communication, Labour Welfare, and several regional and foreign languages.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.