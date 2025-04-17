CSIR UGC NET December Answer Key 2024 Scorecards Released

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the scorecards for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 session. Those who appeared for the exam can access the final answer key, question papers, and recorded responses by visiting the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in. The results for the December session will be announced soon.

According to the NTA, two questions have been dropped, and marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted these questions.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Visit the CSIR NET portal: csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'Answer Key' link

Sign in using your application number and date of birth

Download and save the answer key for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Key Details

The CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities nationwide. A total of 2,38,451 candidates appeared for the exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Exam Pattern

As per the exam structure, Part A questions carry 2 marks each, Part B questions are worth 3 marks, and each question in Part C carries 4.75 marks. A 25% negative marking is applicable for Parts A and B. However, there is no negative marking for Part C.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and institutions that follow UGC norms.