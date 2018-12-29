NTA UGC NET Answer Key To Be Released Today: Official

NTA UGC NET answer key @ ntanet.nic.in today

National Testing Agency or NTA will be releasing the NTA UGC NET answer key today on the official website. The UGC NET answer key for the exams held this month will be released on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. According to an NTA official, the agency is trying their level best to release NTA NET answer key today itself and if it is not released today, the same will be released tomorrow. The NTA displayed the Question Paper and the responses attempted by each candidate on the website- https://ntanet.nic.in this week. The link was available on the website and the candidates needed to click on it to view your question paper and responses.

The facility was available till December 28, 2019.

"We are trying our level best to release the answer keys today. If it's not released today, the answer key release will happen tomorrow," an NTA official told NDTV today.

NTA NET answer key: How to download

Follow these steps to download your NTA UGC NET answer key from the official websiate:

Step One: Visit the official website of UGC NET exam, ntanet.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the answer key link

Step Three: Login with your details

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Download the answer keys from the next page

Approximately 9.5 lakh candidates had applied for the NTA-led UGC NET exam this year. The NET exam, which is conducted as a higher education faculty eligibility and fellowship test, was earlier conducted by CBSE.

It is also the first computer-based NET, began on December 18 and ended on December 22, 2019.

NTA UGC NET December 2018 exam was held for a total of 85 subjects.

As opposed to just 91 exam centres, this time the UGC NET exam was conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities.

The maximum number of candidates registered at one centre is 25076 at exam centres in Kolkata.

The minimum number of candidates registered at one centre is 23 in Tripura.

