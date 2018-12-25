Question Paper, Answer Sheet Of UGC NET Released

NTA NET Question Paper, Response Sheet: Know How To Check

Question papers and recorded responses of candidates, who had appeared for the UGC NET, have been released online. Candidates can log in to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) for the question papers and answer sheet. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for three to five days. NTA will also release answer keys of the exam. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key by submitting relevant documents in support of their objection. For submitting their challenges candidates should also pay Rs 1000 per question.

'This facility will remain available upto 28.12.2018 (05:00 PM) only, candidates are advised to save their question papers and responses for future reference and for challenging answer keys, the facility for which will be made available shortly,' reads the official update released by NTA.

As per media reports, the answer keys for UGC NET will released by December 31.

'The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of UGC NET December, 2018 will be entertained,' it said.

In the final merit list, number of candidates shall be equal to 6% of the total candidates who took the exam in both the papers. The candidates must secure minimum 40% marks in aggregate to be eligible for the merit list. The pass marks for candidates belonging to reserved categories is 35%.

The final result of UGC NET will be declared by January 10.

NTA conducted its first UGC NET from December 18 to 22 in which close to 9.5 lakh candidates had registered.

