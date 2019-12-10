NTA NET Answer Key Out. Direct Link Here

NTA NET answer key 2019: The NTA has released the NET answer key at ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA NET answer key today. The NTA concluded the UGC NET or NTA NET December 2019 exam on December 6 and now candidates who are awaiting the NET answer key for the exam may check the same from the official portal. The NTA has released the provisional answer key at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates may raise their objections towards the NET answer keys till December 13 and they are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged, according to an official statement from the NTA.

Along with the UGC NET answer keys, the Agency has also released question papers and the responses attempted by the candidates during the exams held last week.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now uploaded the Question Papers and the responses attempted thereon by each candidate on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in," a statement regarding NET answer key said.

"The link is available on the website and the candidates need to click on it to view their respective question papers and the responses attempted. Candidates may "login and click link for display of their question papers and responses attempted"," it added.

"This facility will remain available till 13.12.2019(11:50 pm) only. Candidates are advised to save their respective question papers and responses attempted for future reference," the NTA NET answer key statement said.

"The National Testing agency has also uploaded the provisional Answer keys for candidates to challenge on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in," it added.

"The procedure (as enclosed) for challenge of Answer Keys may be referred for the purpose. This facility is also available till 13.12.2019 (upto 11.50 pm). Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand rupees) only for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct," it said.

The exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects. The exam was conducted at 700 centres in 219 cities. It was a computer-based test (CBT).

