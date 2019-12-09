UGC NET December 2019 Exam Answer Key Soon

NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam answer key will be released soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the UGC NET December 2019 exam on December 6 and now candidates are awaiting the preliminary answer key for the exam. NTA is expected to release the provisional answer key soon. The exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects. The exam was conducted at 700 centres in 219 cities. It was a computer-based test (CBT).

The provisional answer key for UGC NET exam will be released on the official website. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will also release candidate's recorded response. The recorded responses will be available on the website for two to three days.

Candidates will be allowed to submit objections on the provisional answer key. For every objection, they will have to pay Rs. 1000 as processing charge.

The NTA decision on the challenges will be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. NTA will use the final answer key to prepare a candidate's raw score which will then be normalized in case of papers which were held in multiple shifts.

UGC NET is conducted to determine a candidate's eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or for recruitment as Assistant Professors.

The NET examination is held for two papers - paper 1 is a general paper based on teaching and research aptitude, and paper 2 is subject-specific. Each paper has 100 questions. Maximum marks for paper 1 is 100 and for paper 2 is 200. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours without any breaks between the two papers.

