UGC NET Admit Card Released. Direct Download Link Here

NTA UGC NET admit card has been released @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the UGC NET admit card for the examinations scheduled in December first week. The UGC NET admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the examination, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam is being held as eligibility for assistant professorship and scholarships in Humanities subjects in Indian universities by the NTA. The NTA released CSIR NET admit cards yesterday. The examinations have been scheduled to be held from December 2 to 6.

"The Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on 10.11.2019 due to the extension of last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir upto 08th November 2019," the Agency said in a statement.

To download the UGC NET admit cards, candidates may follow the steps given here:

Step 1: Got to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NET admit card link provided on the homepage (or click on the direct link provided above)

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

The candidate has to download the UGC NET admit card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given centre on date and shift (timing) as indicated in their respective admit cards.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on date and timings other than that allotted to them in their admit card, according to the notification.

