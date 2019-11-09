CSIR NET Admit Card Released; Direct Download Link Here

CSIR NET admit card can be downloaded from csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET admit card 2019: The NTA or National Testing Agency, national level competitive and eligibility examination conducting body, has released the CSIR NET admit card for the examinations scheduled in December. The the CSIR NET admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the examination, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET exam is being held as eligibility for assistant professorship and scholarships in Humanities and Science subjects in Indian universities by the NTA.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Lectureship on 15 December 2019 for 2,82,116 candidates, covering 05 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," the Agency said in a statement.

"The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 using their Application Number and Password. In case, a candidate has misplaced or forgotten the Password, he/she may use the Date of Birth option given in the website," the statement said.



NTA NET admit card 2019: How to download

NTA NET admit card 2019: The NET admit cards have been released on the official portal of the exam.

Follow the steps given here to download your NTA NET admit card 2019:

Step One : Got to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the NET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your examination details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

The candidate has to download the CSIR NET admit card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given centre on date and shift (timing) as indicated in their admit card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on date and timings other than that allotted to them in their admit card, according to the notification.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, a query/grievance may be raised online through Query Redressal System (QRS) by selecting the appropriate query option, available in the Candidate's Login. A Unique Registration Number will be generated after submitting the query/grievance online for tracking the status. You may track the Redressal and solution provided to your query by using the Candidate's Login and Unique Registration No.," the statement said.

