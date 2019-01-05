NTA Declares UGC NET Result In Record Time

The UGC NET result for the December 2018 exam has been released on the official website, ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the UGC NET result -- in a record time, within 14 days after the exams got over -- on the official website for more than 6 lakh candidates. The first UGC NET (or NTA NET) exam was conducted by the NTA from December 18, 2018 to December 22, 2018 on two shifts per day across 235 cities in the country. The UGE NET exam was conducted in 85 subjects. A total number of 9,56,837 candidates registered for this exam which is being held as a teacher eligibility and research fellowship qualification test. There were 598 examination centres across the country. The UGC NET results have been declared on the official website of the exam, ntanet.nic.in.

"In order to facilitate quick employment of eligible candidates, the result has been declared in record time. The exam was conducted from 18th December, 2018 to 22nd December, 2018 in 10 shifts and result has been declared on 05th January, 2019," the NTA said in a statement regarding NTA NET result.

NTA NET Result 2018 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Your Results

Last year, the CBSE had released the UGC NET results in 23 days, which was called a record time then.

According to a press release from NTA, a total number of 742 observers, 295 city coordinators and 24 state coordinators were deputed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of exam.

NTA NET results at a glance:

- Number of candidates registered: 9,56,837

- Number of candidates appeared on both papers: 6,81,930

- Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor: 44,001

- Candidates qualified for JRF and eligible for Assistant Professor: 3,883

"This time there was a change in the mode of the examination, Computer Based Exam was introduced first time to reduce the burden of examinees," the NTA said in its statement.

In order to make the exam system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees, the NTA said.

"To ensure accuracy of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any," it added.

The NTA also said, for the first time in nationwide professional examinations, live CCTV Surveillance through more than 8000 CCTV was carried out.

"Cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was stopped using Jammers at all centres," it said.

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by UGC.

