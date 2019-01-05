NTA NET Result For December Exam Announced @ Ntanet.nic.in, Check Now

NTA NET result 2018 released at NTA website ntanet.nic.in

NTA NET Result 2018: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET 2018 December exam result on the official website of the exam. NTA NET result is available on the website, ntanet.nic.in. UGC NET or NTA NET answer key link for the exam was activated on the official website of the national-level teacher eligibility test on last week. The candidates may download their UGC NET result after entering their examination registration details.

The NTA NET candidates were given chance to raise objections to the answer key released last week till January 1, 2019.

According to reports, more than 9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The NTA NET December 2018 exam was held for a total of 85 subjects in the third week of the month. As opposed to just 91 exam centres, this time the UGC NET exam was conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities.

NTA NET Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your NTA NET results:

Step One : Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link

Step Three : Enter Application Number / Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin (case sensitive).

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check your UGC NET result

