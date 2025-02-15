UGC NET 2024 December Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details

UGC NET 2024 December Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the results for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official UGC NET website to check their results once they are released. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

NTA released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 examination on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the answer key until February 3, 2025. Applicants were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for contesting each answer.

The agency will release the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the candidates. The exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27, 2025.

UGC NET 2024 December: Steps To Check Results

Step 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the UGC NET Result link under "Candidate Activity"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click Submit

Step 5. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference

About UGC NET

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This test determines whether Indian nationals are eligible for roles as Assistant Professors or for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Since December 2018, the UGC-NET has been conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.