UGC NET Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the results for the UGC-NET June 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of the UGC NET. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to check the results.

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the exam. The candidates who were not satisfied with the key had time till September 13, 2024 to raise challenges against any answer in the key. Applicants were required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non refundable processing fee for raising challenge against one answer.

Challenges made by the candidates would be verified by a panel of subject experts. In case any of the challenge by the candidate is found to be correct, the experts would revise the response of all the candidates accordingly. The results will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key. The agency will also publish the final answer key of UGC NET along with the results. The final answer key will be adjusted on the basis of candidates' response of the provisional answer key.

The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024 in two shifts.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in the months of June and December.